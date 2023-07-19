B.C. port strike returns, docs show nuke plans getting updated: In The News for today

A man walks on a pedestrian crossing point near the Dnipro river and Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on the other side in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnipro River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged some 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)