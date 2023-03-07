Military drops charge against soldier accused of negligence in death of reservist

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Military prosecutors have dropped their case against a soldier charged in relation to the death of an army reservist during a training exercise in 2020. Cpl. Lars Callsen of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry was charged in May 2021 with one count of negligence following the death of Cpl. James Choi. A member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, Choi was participating in a live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alta., in October 2020 when he was shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*