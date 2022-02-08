Two-thirds oppose Ottawa protest, but many sympathize with frustration: survey

People listen to a sermon delivered by a pastor from the back of a flatbed truck parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns continues into its second week, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Sixty two per cent of Canadians oppose the Freedom Convoy protests, with 44 per cent saying they strongly object to them, according to a Leger poll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang