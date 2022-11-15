Saskatchewan mother accused of faking death, fleeing the country faces more charges

Saskatoon Police Deputy Chief Randy Huisman speaks at a media event in Saskatoon, Sask., on August 8, 2022. An Indigenous woman who was arrested in the United States after police say she faked her own death is facing more charges in Canada. The 48-year-old woman and her seven-year-old child disappeared in July prompting a missing persons investigation and extensive community searches. They were found in Oregon City, Ore., in August before she was transferred back to Saskatchewan. The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban on information that could identify her child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards