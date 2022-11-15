Saskatchewan mother accused of faking death, fleeing the country faces more charges

SASKATOON - An Indigenous woman from Saskatoon accused of faking her death and that of her son before illegally crossing the border into the United States is facing more charges in Canada.
The 48-year-old woman and her seven-year-old child were reported missing in July after her pickup truck was found at a park south of Saskatoon near the river.
The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban on information that could identify her child.
The disappearance prompted a missing persons investigation and extensive community searches.
Two weeks later the mother and son were found by American authorities in Oregon City, Ore. The woman was transferred back to Saskatchewan after she waived a formal extradition process.
She was initially charged with public mischief and child abduction.
Saskatoon police said Tuesday the woman was charged with seven additional offences including forging a passport, possessing forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.
The woman also faces two charges in the U.S. related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.
She was granted bail in September and is to next appear in court on Nov. 21.
Court documents filed in the United States said the woman "thoughtfully planned and engaged in an elaborate ruse in which she faked her death and that of her son."
The woman's lawyers and relatives have alleged the woman was a victim of domestic violence. The child's father has said he would never hurt the boy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.