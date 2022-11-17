Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government

A person holds a photo of late Haitian president Jovenel Moïse during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The RCMP says a Lévis, Que., man is facing terrorism charges stemming from allegations he planned a terrorist act to overthrow the Moïse government and take power. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matias Delacroix

 LM

MONTREAL - The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse.

Police say Gérald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.

Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

Police say their investigation is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moïse.

The Mounties allege that Nicolas, a resident of Lévis, Que., planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power.

Nicolas is alleged to have travelled to Haiti to co-ordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.