Two more COVID-19 variant cases identified in Northwest Territories

The SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories. Two recently announced COVID-19 infections in the Northwest Territories have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-NIAID-RML, *MANDATORY CREDIT*