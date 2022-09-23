Trudeau taps career diplomat Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China

Michael Kovrig embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming longtime Canadian diplomat Jennifer May as the new ambassador in China. The post has been vacant since last December when Dominic Barton stepped down, three months after the release of Michael Spavor and Kovrig. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn