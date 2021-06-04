Royal British Columbia Museum working with Indigenous groups on school records

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where what's believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children were recently found, is seen in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, May 31, 2021. The acting head of the Royal British Columbia Museum's archives says the institution will work with Indigenous groups as it processes and documents records from a religious order that ran residential schools across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck