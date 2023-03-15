Victoria group lends a helping hand to Ukraine, setting up prosthetic clinics

Nick Dechev (left) fits a man with a prosthetic arm at the Vinnytsia State Experimental Prosthetic and Orthopedic Enterprise in Vinnytsia, Ukraine in a handout photo.The man is one of five people in Ukraine who received prosthetics provided by the British Columbia-based Victoria Hand Project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Hand Project-Yaroslav Geletko **MANDATORY CREDIT**