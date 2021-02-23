Corey Hurren, the Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates, to be sentenced today

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 2, 2020. The Manitoba military reservist who pleaded guilty to eight charges related to an incident at Rideau Hall last summer is to be sentenced in an Ottawa courtroom today. Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld