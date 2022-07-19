Canada lacks clear funding, overall plan to commemorate treaties: document

The flag flies at half mast on the Peace Tower near the Three Watchmen statue, created by hereditary chief of the Staast'as Eagle Clan James Hart, is seen near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday June 2, 2021.Many First Nations are preparing to mark significant anniversaries of their treaty relationships with the Crown in the next several years but Ottawa has no plan to commemorate the treaties, according to a government briefing document. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld