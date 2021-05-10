The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, May 10, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
5:40 p.m.
Alberta is reporting 1,597 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 25,438 active infections in the province.
The government says 690 people are in hospital and 158 of them are receiving intensive care.
Seven more people have also died due to the virus.
---
4:10 p.m.
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the province today.
The individual is in their 20s and had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 187 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
---
3:35 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19 today, and no new deaths.
The province is now dealing with 2,141 active cases.
The province reported 156 people in the hospital, 37 of whom are in intensive care.
There have now been over 800,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Saskatchewan since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of May 8, Saskatchewan’s per capita testing rate was 674,680 tests performed per million population.
This continues to lag behind the national rate of 858,901 tests per million population.
---
2 p.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19.
The cases involve five people in the province and six New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province.
Officials also announced that people 40 and over are now eligible to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.
An area of northwestern New Brunswick that has been under the orange level of the province's COVID-19 response plan will be reduced to yellow at midnight tonight, meaning the entire province will be at the yellow level.
---
2 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19.
Authorities say two cases are linked to travel within the country, and the third is linked to a previously identified infection.
Health officials also reported one new presumptive case linked to an all-grade school in the Codroy Valley, in western Newfoundland.
Public health says there is no evidence of community transmission in that area and affected families have been notified.
---
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba health officials are announcing 498 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths linked to the virus.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says some people are taking risks by going to work or hanging out with others when they or someone in their household is symptomatic.
The province also reduced the age of vaccine eligibility to 30.
Earlier Monday, Premier Brian Pallister announced an expansion of a grant program to help businesses shuttered by tightened health orders that came into effect yesterday.
Pallister says the province is preparing a road map for getting out of the pandemic that will be released in coming weeks.
---
1:30 p.m.
Ontario's deputy premier says the government will likely extend the province's current stay-at-home order, which is set to expire next week.
Christine Elliott says experts are currently advising the government to "stay the course" on the restrictions that are set to lift on May 20.
Elliott says while COVID-19 daily case counts and hospitalizations have declined slightly in recent weeks, they currently remain far too high to lift the order.
She says the province will continue to monitor the numbers over the next week and will receive further advice from Ontario's top doctor and scientific advisers.
---
12:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 121 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say 94 cases are in the central zone, which includes Halifax, 16 are in the province's eastern zone, six are in the western zone and five in the northern region.
The province has 1,655 active reported cases of COVID-19 and 58 people in hospital with the disease, including nine in intensive care.
As of Sunday, 366,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, with 37,699 people having received a booster shot.
---
11:15 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 2,716 new cases of COVID-19 today, more than half of them in the Toronto area.
Toronto and nearby Peel and York regions account for roughly 1,800 of the new infections.
The province also reported 19 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
It says the numbers are based on more than 27,000 tests completed since the last daily report.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 662 new COVID-19 cases today and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the previous 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by four, to 543, and 123 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
The province administered 61,768 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday; 42.6 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.
Quebec has reported a total of 358,796 COVID-19 infections and 10,993 deaths linked to the virus; there are 8,143 active reported cases in the province.
---
10 a.m.
All Quebec long-term care residents who had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine have now received a booster shot.
The announcement was made today on Twitter by Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais.
Blais says having long-term care residents fully vaccinated is good news and another milestone in the battle against COVID-19.
The province’s vaccination campaign continues to ramp up with residents 30 and older eligible to book an appointment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.