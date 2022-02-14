Statue of Vancouver's Gastown founder torn down during women's memorial march

A person stands on top of the Gassy Jack statue after it was toppled and covered in red paint during the annual Women's Memorial March, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 14, 2022. The statue is a monument to "Gassy" Jack Deighton, a Vancouver saloon owner in the 1860s, whom Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is named after. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck