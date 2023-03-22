Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy

A family of asylum seekers from Colombia is met by RCMP officers after crossing the border at Roxham Road into Canada Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in Champlain, New York. President Joe Biden’s administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz