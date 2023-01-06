'Stunning lack of judgment': Nunavut prosecutor, Mountie acquitted of contempt

View from the Judges seat in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. A Nunavut judge has acquitted a prosecutor and RCMP officer of criminal contempt but says their joint actions in the arrest of a man set to stand trial outside his courtroom were a “direct and public insult to the integrity of the Nunavut Court of Justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson