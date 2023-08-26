U.S. team to digitize Quaker boarding school records, drawing inspiration from Canada

In this photo taken in 1906, provided by the Quaker and Special Collections at Haverford College, teachers and students gather for a portrait at Tunesassa School in Tunesassa, New York. A coalition advocating for Indigenous Peoples forced to attend boarding schools in the United States is planning to digitize 20,000 archival pages related to schools that were operated by the Quakers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Quaker and Special Collections, Haverford College