No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot Dec 6, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $20 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 9 will be an estimated $25 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles2 more big redevelopments in the worksSally Ann won't be at BC Liquor Store in Penticton this seasonDoctors limp away with 2-2 tieDowntown Penticton responds to possible parking reviewBogner's site approved for office buildingLetters to the Editor: Friday, December 2, 2022Free parking to return to downtown Penticton?RCMP combating "porch pirates"Valley teachers salaries rise to more than $100KUkraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Italy's La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests Paddle through the TSW’s history in new book Dollarama reports third-quarter profit and sales up from year ago Indonesia releases bombmaker in Bali attacks on parole Woodbine announces change of $1 million stakes race to King's Plate for 2023 Drumheller council approve water, sewer rate increase