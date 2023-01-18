Quebec minimum wage set to rise by a dollar to $15.25 as of May 1

Quebec's minimum wage is set to rise by one dollar to $15.25 as of May 1.
Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced the increase in Quebec City, saying it will benefit about 298,900 workers, including 164,100 women.
The increase from the current $14.25 wage is the largest percentage increase in the province's minimum wage since 1995.
The Quebec government says it is seeking to improve the purchasing power of low-income earners and encourage participation in the labour market.
Boulet says minimum wage paid to workers who earn tips will rise by 80 cents to $12.20 an hour.
The minister calls the increases "balanced" and "responsible" and says they will not harm the competitiveness of businesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.