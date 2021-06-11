The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
6:20 p.m.
COVID-19 infections remain below 200 in British Columbia as the vaccination rate for first doses for adults tops 75 per cent.
A joint statement from the provincial health officer and health minister says there were 180 new cases for a total of 146,176.
There's been one new death, lifting the number of fatalities to 1,730 in the province since the pandemic began.
The statement says almost 500,000 people in the province have had their second dose of vaccine.
---
6:20 p.m.
Alberta health officials are reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.
They say 296 people are in hospital with the virus and, of those, 79 are in intensive care.
The province says there are 3,529 active cases.
Since the pandemic began, 2,265 people have died of COVID-19.
---
4:30 p.m.
Former federal cabinet minister Maxime Bernier has been arrested in Manitoba after holding rallies against COVID-19 restrictions.
RCMP say Bernier has been charged with violating public health orders that limit public gatherings and require people to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Manitoba.
Bernier, who now leads the People's Party of Canada, spoke at some rallies south of Winnipeg today and was arrested before a protest scheduled in the provincial capital.
---
4:10 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 today.
One person in the 80+ age group has died in Saskatoon.
Ninety-eight more people have recovered, leaving the province with under 900 active cases.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the province is 78.
The province also reported 104 people in hospital, including 17 patients in intensive care.
Sixty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan adults have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Monday, second doses will be available to all adults in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, provided enough time has passed since their first dose.
---
3:10 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the case is in the Fredericton area and involves a person in their 50s who is a contact of a previously confirmed case.
They say 73.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 97 known active cases of novel coronavirus with four people hospitalized in the province, including one in intensive care.
One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.
---
1:30 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 223 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
The five-day test positivity rate is 10.6 per cent provincially and 11 per cent in Winnipeg.
---
1:15 p.m.
Manitoba has surpassed the one-million mark for COVID-19 vaccines administered.
The province is opening its supersite on Leila Avenue in Winnipeg to walk-in visits next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for anyone who still hasn't received their first dose.
Eligibility for second doses has been expanded to anyone who received their first shot on or before May 6.
---
12:30 p.m.
Brigadier-general Krista Brodie says the territories will have enough vaccine by the end of this week to give two doses to every resident 12 years of age and older.
The head of logistics for the federal vaccine distribution says 71 per cent of eligible people in the territories have one dose and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The three territories needed about 207,000 doses to fully vaccinate everyone over the age of 12.
12 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and eight new cases of the virus today.
Health officials say a man in his 50s has died in the Halifax area -- the province's 89th death since the beginning of the pandemic.
Officials are reporting six new cases in the Halifax area and two in the eastern health zone, which includes Cape Breton.
The province has 143 known active cases of novel coronavirus with 10 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 180 new cases of COVID-19 today and one death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by seven to 244, and 59 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
The province says 98,455 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours and more than 77 per cent of Quebecers over 12 have received at least one dose.
Nearly 11 per cent of Quebecers are fully vaccinated.
Bar patios reopened today in several regions, including Montreal and Quebec City, and they will be allowed to fully reopen on Monday.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 574 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus today.
The data is based on 28,949 tests.
There were 489 people hospitalized with the virus on Friday, including 440 patients in intensive care and 292 on ventilators.
Nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.
---
10:30 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.
There are now six active cases in the city of about 8,000 people after going almost one week without a new case.
Premier Joe Savikataaq says the new cases are people who aren't vaccinated.
A case of COVID-19 was discovered earlier this week when a resident was admitted to the hospital in Iqaluit, where all patients are tested for COVID-19.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.