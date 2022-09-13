In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
What we are watching in Canada ...
Peel police say they are co-ordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation into shootings across the Greater Toronto Area that left two people dead, including a Toronto police officer, and injured three others.
The chase for the suspect ended about two hours after the first of two reported shootings Monday afternoon when Ontario's police watchdog says officers shot the man, who had been tracked down in a Hamilton cemetery.
The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after the man died at the scene.
Police have yet to release the name of the suspect they say is responsible for the shootings that left 48-year-old Const. Andrew Hong dead and prompted a provincewide active shooter alert.
Police say Hong was killed on his lunch break in an “unprovoked” attack while training in Mississauga, Ont., and another person was injured.
Officials say they believe the same suspect is responsible for a second shooting less than an hour later at a Milton, Ont., auto body shop that killed one person and injured two others.
---
Also this ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to unveil the full details of a plan on Tuesday to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.
Both Liberal and NDP sources tell The Canadian Press the plan includes doubling GST rebate cheques for six months as well as a temporary dental-care benefit for some families with young children, and an expanded housing allowance payment.
All three are initiatives the NDP has been asking for since the spring as inflation began weighing heavily on Canadians with low and modest incomes.
The dental-care and housing benefit also fulfil NDP demands made as part of the Liberal-NDP supply and confidence agreement reached last March.
The announcement was to have happened last week during a cabinet retreat in Vancouver but was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Instead, Trudeau is set to release the full details today in the midst of the Liberal caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
The slaying of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter, allegedly at the hands of one of his investigative targets, is driving home a reality the U.S. hasn't had to confront since the Civil War: journalism on home soil is becoming more dangerous.
Jeff German, 69, an old-school investigative reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was stabbed to death outside his home last week — months removed from his exposé of the Clark County Public Administrator's office.
That administrator, Robert Telles, appeared in court Thursday to face murder charges, his forearms bandaged from what police — who allege that traces of his DNA were found under German's fingernails — described as self-inflicted wounds.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains, pushing all the way to the country's northeastern border in places, and claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers as part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian troops were surrendering en masse as “they understand the hopelessness of their situation.” A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many POWs that the country was running out of space to accommodate them.
Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns across a wide swath of reclaimed land on Monday. The Ukrainian military said it had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have captured territory at least twice the size of greater London, according to the British Defense Ministry.
After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, the momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked rare public criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.
---
On this day in 2004, Canada’s first same-sex divorce was granted after an Ontario Superior Court judge struck down the definition of "spouse" in the Divorce Act.
---
In entertainment ...
“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honours to global sensation “Squid Game” and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.
“Succession,” about a media empire run by a grasping and cutthroat family, split drama series honours with “Squid Game,” the bold South Korean-set drama about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.
Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” who played the show's moral center, became the first Asian actor to win the Emmy for best drama series actor.
Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, but several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary" collecting trophies.
Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for playing the unlikely U.S. coach of a British soccer team in the comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that haul for her role as a veteran comedian in “Hacks."
---
Did you see this?
The first Canadian edition of the food world’s prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed Tuesday night, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.
Chefs will learn whether their restaurant teams have earned Michelin stars, Bib Gourmands or other distinctions.
The famous one, two and three stars single out restaurants deemed to have exceptional cuisine that reflects the personality of the chef.
The Bib Gourmand identifies restaurants that offer good quality food for good value, while the Michelin green star goes to restaurants with sustainable practices. The new Toronto guide will include top hotel picks.
Michelin named Toronto its first Canadian location in May, and added Vancouver in July.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.