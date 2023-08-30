'Freedom Convoy' leaders' criminal trial goes beyond mischief charges

The leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year, but the stakes of the trial go beyond the actions of two protest organizers. Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich sit in the gallery as they wait for the start of the day's hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang