Corporate ethics czar opens forced-labour probes against Walmart, Hugo Boss, Diesel

Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), Sheri Meyerhoffer, holds a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Canada's corporate-ethics watchdog has announced an investigation into whether Walmart, Hugo Boss and Diesel have forced labour in their supply chains. Sheri Meyerhoffer, who is the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, issued three reports Thursday that say each company hasn’t done enough to demonstrate the products they sell in Canada are free of slave labour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick