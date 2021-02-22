Conservatives win all-party support of Uighur genocide vote in House of Commons

Conservative MP Michael Chong speaks to reporters as he arrives for a Conservative caucus retreat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Chong, the Conservative foreign affairs critic and Garnett Genuis, the party's human rights critic, were joined by Uighur community members at a teleconference today to discuss the Conservative genocide motion against China that was expected to reach Parliament for a vote later today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang