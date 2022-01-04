More COVID restrictions, Indigenous child welfare settlement : In The News for Jan. 4

A grade six class room is shown at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Ontario is joining the list of provinces delaying in-person schooling in the new year, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette