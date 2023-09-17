Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say

Politicians and others who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity. Owusu-Akyeeah, in her role as a commissioner for the Ottawa People's Commission on the Convoy Occupation, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby