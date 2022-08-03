Highly pathogenic avian influenza believed to be killing seals in Quebec

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green) as shown in this undated handout photo. A Quebec marine mammal research group says the virus could be responsible for a high number of dead seals being found in the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith via NIH *MANDATORY CREDIT*