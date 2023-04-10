RCMP say Edmonton-area officer dies from injuries following crash

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. - Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash.
They say the officer is a member of the Strathcona County detachment, which is just east of Edmonton.
The crash happened at 2 a.m., but no other details have been provided.
RCMP have scheduled a news conference for later today in Sherwood Park.
Last month, two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023