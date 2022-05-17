Jury deliberating for second day at Quebec City Halloween 2020 murder trial

Police cars block St-Louis Street near Le Château Frontenac, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Quebec City, where a man wearing medieval clothes was arrested. Jurors are deliberating for a second day at the first-degree murder of the Halloween stabbing suspect. Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61. He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder in the attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot