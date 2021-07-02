'So excited to be a police officer:' Mother remembers Mountie killed in Saskatchewan

Shelby Patton and his sister Ashley Patton rescue kittens in an undated family handout photo. Melanie Patton last saw her son over the May long weekend when they met for a belated Mothers Day celebration in Saskatoon. Three weeks later, on June 12, RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was struck and killed by a vehicle he had pulled over in Wolseley, a town east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melanie Patton MANDATORY CREDIT