Three years after Broncos bus crash, Logan Boulet still inspiring organ donation

Jim Lowes, a living kidney donor who was inspired by Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Logan Boulet, is photographed at his home in Burlington, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Green Shirt Day, April 7, was started after the crash that killed 16 people and coincides with the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet's family donated his organs after the crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power