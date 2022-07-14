Old computer technology points the way to future of quantum computing

This image provided by Simon Fraser University shows a single T centre qubit in the silicon lattice (render), which supports the first single spin to ever be optically observed in silicon. Researchers have made a breakthrough in quantum technology development that has the potential to leave today’s supercomputers in the dust, opening the door to advances in fields including medicine, chemistry, cybersecurity and others that have been out of reach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Simon Fraser University **MANDATORY CREDIT**