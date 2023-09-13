Seven in 10 Canadians worried about climate change, link it to extreme weather

A large majority of Canadians are worried about climate change and believe it is behind an increase in extreme weather a new national poll suggests. Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck