Health workers say existing law against intimidation isn't strong enough: Lametti

OTTAWA - Justice Minister David Lametti says a new law to single out health care workers for special protection from intimidation and threats at work is a response to a need identified by the workers themselves.
In a committee hearing today, senators peppered Lametti with questions about why the law is needed given the Criminal Code already addresses harassment, intimidation and threats.
Sen. Vern White, a former police chief in Ottawa, says the existing laws are rarely used against protesters because prosecutors tell police there is not a likely chance of conviction.
He says nothing in the new law makes him think this will be any different by specifically singling out health care workers.
Lametti says however health care workers have told the government both before and since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the existing laws aren't good enough.
He says this is in keeping with providing "super protection" under the Criminal Code for judges, lawyers and jury members.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.