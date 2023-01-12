Radar shows 2,000 areas of interest at former residential school site in Saskatchewan

The Star Blanket Cree Nation, northeast of Regina, has announced the discovery of possible graves after a ground-penetrating radar search of the former site of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School. Aboriginal students, principal Father Joseph Hugonnard, and staff, including the Grey Nuns, of the industrial School are shown in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., in this May 1885 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/National Archives of Canada/O.B. Buell - PA-118765