Cost of carbon emissions nearly five times higher than previously thought: analysis

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault takes part in a conversation with Diana Fox Carney, Senior Adviser, Eurasia Group and Strategic Advisory Board Member, Terramera, during the Canada 2020 Net-Zero Leadership Summit in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Guilbeault says a new analysis of the social cost of carbon emissions suggests the economic cost of greenhouse gas emissions is nearly five times higher than previously thought. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick