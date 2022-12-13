No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $30 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 16 will be an estimated $40 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles2nd victim dies from apartment fireDuncan Keith embracing life after NHLOne man dead in apartment fire in city's north endRedevelopment approved for Bogner’s restaurant siteBusy week for city legal departmentFire kills 1, leaves 11 others homelessLetters to the Editor: Friday, December 9, 2022Holiday events and the week aheadBlippi’s world tour stopping in PentictonWatt pushing to add 4 firefighters immediately Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Police say fatal shooting appears targeted, no threat to public Asian shares track Wall St gains on cooler inflation data Officials: Drone strikes hit 2 buildings in Ukraine capital Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3 No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022