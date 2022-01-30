Alberta premier says truckers' border blockade violates traffic laws and must end

People gather in support of the trucker convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a truck convoy that's blockaded a highway at a busy U.S. border crossing as part of a protest against vaccine mandates violates the province's Traffic Safety Act and must end immediately. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson