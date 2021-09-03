Doctors frustrated with 'selfishness' of unvaccinated people, protesters

An ambulance passes through a crowd of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, in Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Doctors and nurses are becoming increasingly frustrated with large groups of anti-vaccination protesters outside hospitals in cities across the country and say limited health-care resources are being used to save the lives of those who decided not to protect themselves against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck