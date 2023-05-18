Canada to announce new Russian sanctions at G7 summit: source

President Charles Michel of the European Council, left to right, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, U.S. President Joe Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission pose for a group photo at the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Summit, Friday, May 19, 2023 in Hiroshima, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA - A government official says Canada plans to announce new sanctions on Russia during the G7 Leaders' Summit.

The sanctions will target Russian companies involved in military technology, while other sanctions have to do with human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia.

The official is not being named because they are not authorized to discuss the details publicly.

The summit is expected to focus heavily on geopolitical threats from both China and Russia, with Canada focused on pushing for ongoing support for Ukraine.

News reports suggest the G7 countries are working together to announce various sanctions against Russia.

The Associated Press is reporting that according to a source, the U.S. plans to blacklist about 70 Russian and third-country entities involved in Russia’s defence production, and sanction more than 300 individuals, entities, aircraft and vessels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

