Federal prison service improperly listened to inmate calls with lawyers: auditors

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. An internal audit found that federal prison staff improperly intercepted communication between an inmate and their lawyer in 10 per cent of cases reviewed, amounting to possible breaches of solicitor-client privilege. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck