Quebec police say fire that killed six, including four children, likely not criminal

An emergency worker is shown at the scene of a fatal fire at a home in Ste-Julienne, Que., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Provincial police say it is believed a fire that claimed the lives of six members of a family Thursday morning was accidental. One day after the tragic blaze engulfed a home in St-Jacques, Que., a police spokesperson say they've completed their probe at the scene and are working to identify the bodies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes