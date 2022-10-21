VANCOUVER - In a story that moved Thursday, Oct. 20, The Canadian Press erroneously reported that Ruby Ba, president of B.C.'s Taiwanese Canadian Association, had contacted RCMP about holding a memorial service for Const. Shaelyn Yang. In fact, Ba had not contacted the RCMP.
A correction to a story on the B.C. officer killed that moved Thursday, Oct. 20
