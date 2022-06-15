Final House of Commons vote expected on bill reforming mandatory minimum sentencing

Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Federal MPs are expected to vote this afternoon on whether to adopt the Liberals' mandatory minimums bill and send it to the Senate. Bill C-5 would amend the Criminal Code to remove mandatory minimum sentences for all drug convictions and for some firearms and tobacco-related offences.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle