No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $18 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot May 2, 2023 There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $18 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on May 5 will be an estimated $23 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.