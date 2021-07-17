Three Innu First Nations say they are ready to take measures to stop Quebec pipeline

A Greenpeace banner reading "No GNL’" is shown hanging from a building under construction on the site of the MIL campus of the University of Montreal in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The Innu First Nations of Mashteuiatsh, Pessamit and Essipit say they are ready to take any measures — even legal action — to stop the GNL Quebec project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes