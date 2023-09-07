In the news today: Trudeau in Singapore, trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers resumes

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Trudeau visits Singapore to promote Canadian businesses, products
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the Indo-Pacific region this week with a visit to Singapore to promote Canadian business and products.
His two-day visit is expected to include meetings with business leaders in the region, as well as meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Trudeau is in Asia this week to promote trade as well as Canadian energy and products, meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders and attending two summits.
Trial to dive into 'Freedom Convoy' social media
The criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to resume today with a deep dive into a mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
Lich and Barber are facing charges related to their role in organizing the protest against COVID-19 health restrictions last year that blockaded city streets for weeks with big-rig trucks and encampments.
The Crown is expected to call Ottawa police Sgt. Joanne Pillotte, who collected social media videos throughout the weeks of protest from organizers, demonstrators and local residents.
Here's what else we're watching ...
Election campaign spotlight moves to west Winnipeg
West Winnipeg will be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign today.
Opposition New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement outside the Grace Hospital in the city's western suburbs.
The NDP has already promised to expand hours at a primary care clinic there to relieve pressure on the hospital's emergency department.
The Progressive Conservatives are also set to make an announcement in the area.
Conservatives gather for Quebec City convention
A summer of strong polling has Conservatives in high spirits as they arrive in Quebec City today for the party's first national policy convention in five years.
Two leadership races and the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented Conservatives from holding an in-person convention since 2018.
Several recent national opinion polls have the Conservatives leading the governing Liberals by a wide margin.
N.W.T. evacuee welcomes baby far from home
Tanisha Edison and her partner had to welcome the newest addition to their family more than 1,000 kilometres away from home.
Edison, a resident of Hay River, N.W.T., had a healthy baby girl on Aug. 23 at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital, a little more than a week after they were forced to leave home due to the wildfire.
Residents of Yellowknife and two nearby First Nations, which were evacuated three weeks ago, were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday.
TIFF kicks off amid dual Hollywood strikes
The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off today under the shadow of dual strikes by Hollywood writers and actors but festival CEO Cameron Bailey is touting a strong lineup and ticket sales.
Tonight's opening night film is Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature “The Boy and the Heron,” which centres on a boy who loses his mother during the Second World War and embarks on a journey into a magical world.
Among the celebs expected this year are Sean Penn, Willem Dafoe, Spike Lee, Lil Nas X, Nicolas Cage, Nickelback and Patricia Arquette.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.