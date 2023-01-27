No winning ticket sold for Friday's $26 million Lotto Max jackpot Jan 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $26 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 31 will be an estimated $31 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Gambling Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPowwow to take over SOECChapter closes on library board after sudden dissolutionVillage of Big Valley mayor asks about ‘banishing’ criminals3 years’ jail for Twin Lakes chaseSuspect now tied to 3 armed robberiesLetters to the Editor: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023Triathlon club will operate the Peach ClassicLetters to the Editor: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023Q&A with a retired judgeCherry Lane Towers votes to go 55-plus Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News WHL Roundup: Kolby Hay perfect as Edmonton Oil Kings blank Calgary Hitmen 3-0 Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev to have season-ending knee surgery Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews Friday's sports scoreboard for Jan. 27, 2023 Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken