Survivor of fatal Downtown Eastside hotel fire files proposed class-action lawsuit

Debris falls to the ground as demolition resumes on the Winters Hotel after a body was found in the single room occupancy (SRO) building, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 22, 2022. A woman who survived a fatal fire at the downtown Vancouver rooming hotel has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the building's owner, the non-profit organization that operated the residence, and the city's fire department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck