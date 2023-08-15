A look at British Columbia's heat wave, by the numbers

A protracted heat wave has settled over the southern half of British Columbia, sending temperatures in some places into the 40s this week.
Here's a look at data associated with the hot spell that began Sunday, provided by Environment Canada. Information is correct as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Hottest temperature: 42.1 C at Lytton climate station on Monday
Daily heat records set at B.C. weather stations since Sunday: 39
Hottest temperature at Vancouver International Airport: 25.1 C on Tuesday
Hottest temperature at Victoria International Airport: 30.5 C on Monday
Hottest temperature in Kelowna: 37.8 C on Monday
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.