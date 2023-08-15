A look at British Columbia's heat wave, by the numbers

The downtown Vancouver skyline is silhouetted at sunset on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

A protracted heat wave has settled over the southern half of British Columbia, sending temperatures in some places into the 40s this week.

Here's a look at data associated with the hot spell that began Sunday, provided by Environment Canada. Information is correct as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Hottest temperature: 42.1 C at Lytton climate station on Monday

Daily heat records set at B.C. weather stations since Sunday: 39

Hottest temperature at Vancouver International Airport: 25.1 C on Tuesday

Hottest temperature at Victoria International Airport: 30.5 C on Monday

Hottest temperature in Kelowna: 37.8 C on Monday

