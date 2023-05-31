One adult, 16 children injured in fall during school trip to Winnipeg historic site

The flag of Manitoba flies on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Ottawa. Sixteen schoolchildren and one adult are in hospital after a fall at a popular tourist attraction in Winnipeg.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

WINNIPEG - Sixteen schoolchildren and one adult are in hospital after a fall at a popular tourist attraction in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg paramedics say three children are in unstable condition after falling 4 1/2 to six metres inside Fort Gibraltar.

Another 13 children and one adult are in hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics say the information they received in a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. is that the children are 10 to 11 years old.

Fort Gibraltar is a venue in the St. Boniface neighbourhood that hosts functions as well as historical re-enactments.

Hospital and paramedic representatives are expected to provide more information this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you